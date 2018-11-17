Michael Avenatti’s Law Firm Evicted; Owes $213,000 In Rental Arrears

Michael Avenatti’s bad week just got even worse with his struggling law firm evicted from its offices by an Orange County Superior Court judge and ordered to vacate the premises by Monday at the latest.

The law firm, Eagan Avenatti, had not paid rent for four months — amounting to more than $213,000 in rental arrears — prompting the exasperated landlord to sue for Avenatti for eviction.

On Friday, the lawyer to porn star Stormy Daniels lost another appeal in the eviction of his law firm from its offices in Newport Beach, California.

An Orange County Superior Court judge affirmed an October order that the high-profile attorney and his staff vacate their offices, ordering them to leave by Monday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Avenatti told the newspaper the eviction “does not matter” because the law firm “was already in the process of moving.”

Avenatti was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles on suspicion of domestic violence. It’s unclear who was involved in the alleged incident, and Avenatti called the allegations “completely bogus.”

“I have never been physically abusive in my life nor was I last night. Any accusations to the contrary are fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation. I look forward to being fully exonerated,” he said in a statement released by his law firm.

Michael Avenatti (Out on bail for Domestic Violence) Steps Up Threats: "If I was Jacob, I would not be sleeping well at night" CC: @LAPDHQ @FBILosAngeles pic.twitter.com/SGrI7Uoh6r — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) November 16, 2018

The Los Angeles Police Department said it’s investigating and would provide more details as they become available.