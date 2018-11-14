Michael Avenatti Arrested For Beating Sh*t Out Of Wife

Creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti has been arrested by LAPD for allegedly beating the sh*t out of his estranged wife.

According to his wife, the anti-Trump lawyer physically attacked her at an apartment building in Century City in Los Angeles on Wednesday, leaving her face “swollen and bruised.”

Avenatti was arrested Wednesday by officers with the West Los Angeles station.

Tmz.com reports: We’re told during Wednesday’s confrontation the woman ran out of the apartment building and was on the sidewalk on her cellphone with sunglasses covering her eyes, screaming on the phone, “I can’t believe you did this to me.”

We’re told security brought her inside the building and Michael showed up 5 minutes later, ran into the building, chasing after her. He screamed repeatedly, “She hit me first.”

We’re told he angrily added, “This is bulls***, this is f***ing bulls***.”

A law enforcement source says on Tuesday, Avenatti “kicked her out of the apartment” and that’s presumably when the alleged domestic violence occurred. We’re told she went back to the apartment on Wednesday to retrieve her belongings and called police to stand by in case things got heated.

They’ve been married since 2011. He filed for divorce in 2017.

We’re told Avenatti is currently in custody.