Mia Farrow: Trump Will ‘KILL All’ of His Supporters by Reopening Churches

Hollywood actress Mia Farrow took a vicious swipe at President Trump and his supports on Friday, boasting that POTUS is “gonna kill off” his MAGA base by allowing places of worship to reopen across America.

“Youre gonna kill off all your supporters,” the Rosemary Baby star said in respond to President Trump announcing CDC guidelines to allow places of worship to remain open during the pandemic.

“Today, I am identifying houses of worship, churches, synagogues, and mosques as essential places that provide essential services,” Trump declared at Friday’s press briefing.

“Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential but have left out churches and other houses of worship. That’s not right,” the president continued, adding that blue state governors can contact him with questions.

“If there’s any questions, they’re going to have to call me, but they will not be successful in that call,” Trump boldly stated.

“Governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now — for this weekend,” he added.

Brietbart.com reports: Farrow has taken aim at the president in recent weeks, experiencing a full blown meltdown before her 403k Twitter followers following Trump’s decision to halt funding to the World Health Organization (W.H.O.), which is suspected of playing a role in China’s efforts to keep the severity of the coronavirus outbreak under wraps.

“This is deplorable and an OUTRAGE. We should give more to the WHO. My God. This vindictive little man knows how to deflect from his own failures,” she said in a now-deleted tweet.

“I want a real president,” Mia Farrow added in another tweet, along with “I need a Xanax.”

