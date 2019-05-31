Mexico’s President Asks Trump for Meeting HOURS After Tariff Announcement

Just hours after President Trump announced he will be imposing 5% tariffs on Mexican imports over the migrant crisis, Mexico’s president Lopez Obrador sent Trump a letter requesting a meeting to work towards a solution.

“Mexico’s President Lopez Obrador asks Trump to have U.S. officials meet with the Mexican foreign minister in Washington on Friday to seek a solution that benefits both nations,” Reuters reported.

JUST IN: Mexico's President Lopez Obrador asks Trump to have U.S. officials meet with the Mexican foreign minister in Washington on Friday to seek a solution that benefits both nations https://t.co/FqaPR9apcm pic.twitter.com/onyEIhklic — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 31, 2019

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: President Trump on Thursday evening announced that a 5% tariff will be imposed on all Mexican imports beginning June 10th and will gradually increase until the illegal immigration stops.

“On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP. The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied at which time the Tariffs will be removed. Details from the White House to follow,” Trump tweeted earlier.

Over 100,000 illegal aliens are entering the US every month making bogus asylum claims only to be released into US communities.

President Trump is up against a Democrat-led House and activist judges who are stopping him at every turn so he announced tariffs on Mexican imports.

And Mexico is already begging President Trump for a meeting. This is how it’s done.