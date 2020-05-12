Mexico’s President Asks Trump To Investigate Obama and Holder’s ‘Fast and Furious’ Scandal

Barack Obama loves to claim that his administration was “scandal free” – a claim that may appear true to someone who didn’t pay any attention during the lawless Obama administration, or spent the whole time watching CNN.

There were countless scandals under his administration, and the Wiretapping scandal is still making headlines today as new documents continue exposing the depths of his administration’s lawlessness.

And that’s not the only scandal that has come back to haunt Obama. As the Blaze reports:

Mexico’s president asked the United States for answers and an apology for the Obama-era gun-running operation known as “Fast and Furious.” On Friday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called for an investigation into Operation Fast and Furious to prevent it from happening again.

Dan Bongino reports: For anyone who needs their memory refreshed, Fast and Furious was an operation carried out by the ATF between 2009-2011 in which they deliberately sold over 2,000 firearms to illegal straw buyers with the hopes of tracking them to Mexican drug cartel leaders so they could be arrested.

Eric Holder’s harebrained scheme went about as well as you’d expect from that brief description. In the end, the guns were used to kill hundreds of Mexicans and one American border patrol agent, and no cartel leaders were apprehended.

“What seems serious to me is that a violation of our sovereignty was carried out, a secret operation, and that Mexicans were killed with these weapons,” Lopez Obrador said during a press conference in Mexico City on Friday.

“How could this be? A government that invades in this way, that flagrantly violates sovereignty, international laws,” Lopez Obrador continued. “We have to shine light on this so that an action of this type will never be carried out again.” “There is still time for the U.S. to apologize,” the Mexican president stated.

President Donald Trump certainly won’t be apologizing on behalf of the previous administration – but will likely welcome their request for an investigation.