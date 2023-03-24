Mexican President Calls Out US Hypocrisy: How Can Biden Talk About Human Rights?

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) has voiced his support for Donald Trump and has called out the hypocrisy of USA.

During a conference this week, President AMLO said that the Biden administration should not be discussing cartel violence in Mexico following journalist Seymour Hersh’s report that Biden authorized the 2022 attack on the Nord Stream pipelines.

He also said they should not talk about human rights with Julian Assange detained or democracy while arresting the leading presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Mexico's President AMLO says the United States cannot talk about human rights with Julian Assange detained, cartel violence with President Joe Biden bombing the Nord Stream pipeline, or democracy while arresting the leading presidential candidate Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/BIh93L1I43 — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 22, 2023

Information Liberation reports: The controlled media in the West is hiding ALMO’s bold comments from their readers but Russia’s Sputnik translated most of it.

From Sputnik:

Mexico’s president said the US government’s destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines and the ongoing political persecution of WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange shows the US State Department’s accusations of human rights violations in Mexico “should not be taken seriously.”



Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador dismissed a report by the US government on Tuesday accusing his administration of human rights violations as “lies.”



The State Department issued its annual report Monday on “Human Rights Practices.” The publication criticized the Lopez Obrador administration’s treatment of journalists and claimed that in Mexico, “impunity and extremely low rates of prosecution remained a problem for all crimes, including human rights abuses and corruption.”



In a stinging rebuke broadcast during his daily news conference, Lopez Obrador described the allegations as politically motivated, and said America’s obvious double standards mean the report “should not be taken seriously.”



“Let’s see, human rights? Why don’t you release Assange?” he asked, referring to the jailed WikiLeaks publisher who faces potential extradition to the US on espionage charges after revealing war crimes committed by American forces abroad. “If you are talking about journalism and freedom, why are you holding Assange?”



“If you talk about acts of violence, how is it that an award-winning United States journalist tells us that the United States government sabotaged the Russian-European gas pipeline?” the president continued.



Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh recently published a bombshell exposé revealing US divers used C-4 charges to demolish the Nord Stream pipelines, which had been providing Germany with cheap Russian gas.



“Why is a cartel, or several cartels, allowed to operate in the United States, freely distributing the fentanyl that does so much harm to young people in that country?”



“With all due respect, that is their nature,” Lopez Obrador said of the US foreign policy elite, adding “they do not want to abandon the Monroe doctrine and… the so-called Manifest Destiny.”



The US officials behind the report, the president pointed out, “believe themselves to be the government of the world, and they only see the speck in the other’s eye and not the error in their own.”



“But it’s not worth getting angry over,” he explained, noting “that’s just that’s how they are.”

Newsweek translated the portion on Trump:

“Right now, former President Trump is declaring that they are going to arrest him,” López Obrador, who is also known by his initials AMLO, said during a press conference. “If that were the case…it would be so that his name doesn’t appear on the ballot.”



[…] As for why AMLO might be supporting Trump ahead of a possible arrest, the Mexican leader alluded to criminal accusations he has faced himself. In 2022, a veteran Mexican politician and an investigative journalist said López Obrador and his government had links to organized crime, which the president has fervently denied.



López Obrador, who became president in 2018, has said election fraud caused him to lose his attempts to gain the office in 2006 and 2012.



“I say this because I too have suffered from the fabrication of a crime, when they didn’t want me to run,” López Obrador said Tuesday while discussing Trump. “And this is completely anti-democratic… Why not allow the people to decide?”