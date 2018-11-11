Mexican Gov’t Driving Migrant Caravan To US With Buses and Private Cars

Mexican authorities have broken up the Honduran migrant caravan and placed the migrants in buses and private cars headed towards different US border towns, according to a Reuters report from Mexico.

After spending four days in Mexico City, the Mexican government has decided to assist the migrant caravan to leave Mexico and reach the United States.

The caravan, made up mostly of Hondurans, has now recommenced its march north towards the US border, except this time it is moving at 60 miles per hour in vehicles provided by the Mexican government.

According to Reuters Mexico:

They carried backpacks, blankets, food, many with children in tow, and took the metro and then walked to the town of Tepotzotlan. There they were helped onto buses and trucks by authorities, who stopped traffic to ask motorists if they would take the migrants to the city of Queretaro, where a shelter was set up at a stadium.

With the assistance of Mexican authorities, some members of the migrant caravan are set to arrive at the border at Tijuana as early as Monday, according to migrant shelters, with other members of the caravan arriving at various border towns later in the week.

However, despite the assistance of the Mexican government, the migrants will not be given a warm welcome at the border. They have repeatedly been warned to turn around by President Trump, who has vowed to deploy troops at the border to protect the country against mass invasion.

Per Reuters:

Trump’s Friday order, which went into effect on Saturday, means that migrants will have to present themselves at U.S. ports of entry to qualify for asylum and follow other rules unveiled on Thursday that seek to limit asylum claims.

Trump made his hard-line policies toward immigration a key issue ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. He has vowed to deploy troops at the border to stop a caravan of migrants, who say they want to seek asylum in the United States, citing violence in their own countries.