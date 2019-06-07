Mexican Border Crisis: ISIS Fighter Admits Jihadis Planned To Enter US

A captured ISIS fighter has confessed that ISIS launched a terror plot to “cripple the [U.S.] economy” by sending radical Islamic jihadists to Mexico to take advantage of the border crisis and illegally enter the United States from its southern border.

Abu Henricki, who has dual Canadian and Trinidadian citizenship but was living in Syria at the time, says he was recruited by ISIS leaders because he could speak English. He was then told he would be smuggled from Central America to the U.S. by taking advantage of the border crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

His handlers told him that the mission was to attack financial institutions in the country. Members of the International Center for the Study of Violent Extremism (ICSVE) interviewed Henricki last month in Rojava, Syria, where he remains imprisoned and their report was published Monday in Homeland Security

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) captured Henricki this year as they routed ISIS forces in Baghouz.

He says “the plan came from someone from the New Jersey state of America. I was going to take the boat from Puerto Rico into Mexico. He was going to smuggle me in,” according to Homeland Security Today.

Henricki said it was his understanding that ISIS was aiming to attack the New York financial sector.

“They wanted to use these people because they were from these areas,” Henricki told the team, meaning the ISIS operatives could speak English and were familiar with North American landmarks.

He added that he was not the only Trinidadian recruited for the operation and that ISIS had sought commitments from others to “do the same thing.

The former ISIS fighter claims that he was never a willing participant in the terrorist plot.

“Please be advised, I was not willing to do it,” Henricki told his interrogators. “But this is one of their wicked —one of the plans that they had — and which I would like to think I foiled the plan by not being part of it.”