Metropolitan Police Officer Jailed For Arranging To Meet 13 Yr Old Girl For Sex

A Metropolitan police officer was handed a five-and-a-half-year prison sentence after being found guilty of three child sex offences.

52 year old Detective Constable Francois Olwage appeared at Winchester Crown Court on 14 April and convicted of attempting to groom and engage in sexual activity with a minor.

He had in fact been snared by an undercover colleague who was pretending to be a 13 year old girl.

CPS reports: Last October, while on duty, Olwage intended to meet a 13-year-old girl at a flat in Basingstoke, having spent the previous two weeks grooming her via private online messages. When he was arrested that same day, he was found carrying condoms, lubricant and a Viagra-like drug.

Unknown to Olwage, the person he was messaging was actually an undercover police officer posing as a young teenage girl online. In a statement to police, he claimed he did not believe the person he was messaging was a 13-year-old girl, but that she was a woman playing out a fantasy online, which he indulged. He also denied that the arranged meeting would involve any sexual activity.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Marc Thompson from the CPS said: “Francois Olwage had every intention of grooming and meeting a 13-year-old girl. He denied any sexual interest in children, yet the evidence we presented was strong enough for the jury to be sure he was guilty.



“Olwage’s messages made it clear he believed he was in contact with a child. Despite this belief, he exchanged messages about sexual acts, and was grooming her. On the day he planned to meet with his victim, he abandoned his police duties to pursue sexual gratification from someone he believed to be a child.



“No actual children were in danger, but it has given us a glimpse into what this man is capable of doing when he thinks he can rely on the anonymity of the internet. This is made all the more serious because he has broken the trust of the public he has sworn to protect.”