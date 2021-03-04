MeToo Monster Gov. Cuomo: ‘I’m NOT Gonna Resign’

Thrice accused sexual assault predator Gov. Andrew Cuomo has defiantly declared that he will not step down as Governor, despite the ongoing scandals surrounding him.

“I’m not going to resign,” he proudly told reporters on Wednesday.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

“I fully support a woman’s right to come forward and I think it should be encouraged in every way,” he added before apologizing for his past behavior.

“I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it and frankly I am embarrassed by it — and that’s not easy to say, but that’s the truth.”

Cuomo then went onto claim that his abuse was never inteded to cause his victims harm:

“I never knew at the time that I was making anyone feel uncomfortable and I certainly never, ever meant to offend anyone or hurt anyone or cause anyone any pain. That is the last thing I would ever want to do.”

Asked about the viral photo with Anna Ruch showing him grabbing her face with both hands, Cuomo responded “you can find hundreds of pictures of me making the same gesture with hundreds of people. Women, men, children, etc. … It is my usual and customary way of greeting.”

“However, what I also understand is it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter my intent. What matters is if anybody was offended by it, and I could intend no offense, but if they were offended by it, then it was wrong. And if they were offended by it, I apologize,” he added.

A third woman has accused Governor Cuomo of unwanted touching and sexual attention, saying he placed his hands on her face and asked if he could kiss her at her friend's wedding. A friend took a series of pictures of the incident as it occurred. https://t.co/bgvzBK4vK0 pic.twitter.com/hXvgTvSntQ — Evan Hill (@evanchill) March 2, 2021

Theepochtimes.com reports: New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, is conducting an investigation into the complaints. Some Democrats are waiting for the results to take a stance on whether Cuomo should step down, but others are saying he should do so immediately.

“The time has come. The governor must resign,” Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.) said in a recent tweet.

“How many more women need to come forward? Governor Cuomo needs to resign,” state Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez, a Democrat, added.

Lawmakers on Tuesday reached a deal to repeal Cuomo’s emergency powers, which he was granted last year to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new briefing drew a response from Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president.

“How can New Yorkers trust you @NYGovCuomo to lead our state if you ‘don’t know’ when you’ve been inappropriate with your own staff?” she wrote on Twitter.