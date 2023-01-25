Met Police Officer Pleads Guilty To Child Sexual Offences

A Metropolitan Police officer who was attached to a secondary school in Enfield, North London, has pleaded guilty to child sexual offences.

PC Hussain Chehab, 22, admitted four counts of sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15, as well as three counts of making indecent photographs of a child and one of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Some of the image offences were committed while Chehab was a ‘safer schools’ officer at an Enfield secondary. Police said his “sickening” offending was not linked to his role.

He appeared at Wood Green Crown Court in north London on Wednesday and was released on bail for sentencing on March 17

The Evening Standard reports: Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, lead for policing in Enfield, said: “Our thoughts foremost today are with the young girls who Chehab exploited and took advantage of for his own sexual gratification.”

PC Chehab’s offences came to light in July 2021 when the family of a sixteen-year-old girl called police over fears he had been in a relationship with her, which began when she was just fifteen.

He was arrested in August 2021 and placed on restricted duties, barring him from contact with the public or children.

Police found a number of indecent images on his phone and further arrested him in October, suspending him from duty.

They also found sexual communications between Chehab and a 14-year-old on another device.

The victim told police that they had entered into a sexual relationship in 2019 when she was just 14.

Detective Chief Superintendent Haines said that officers immediately removed PC Chehab from his school role as soon as allegations were made and that police had worked with the school and Enfield Council to ensure there were no further unreported safeguarding incidents or missed opportunities.