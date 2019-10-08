Merkel’s Germany: Syrian Migrant Truck Attack Designated An ‘Act Of Terror’

A Syrian migrant shouting in Arabic about Allah ploughed a stolen truck into traffic in the German city of Limburg, injuring 9 people.

The suspect, a male Syrian national in his 30s, dragged the driver of a white Mercedes truck from his vehicle before accelerating into other cars at a traffic light.

Witnesses told local media that the truck accelerated rapidly before the crash that left several cars smashed and debris scattered across the pavement.

Although the suspect’s motives were initially unclear, authorities are now treating the crime as an act of terrorism, public broadcaster ZDF reported, citing security officials.

Witnesses also said the terrorist shouted “Allah” several times and spoke Arabic.

It’s a miracle that the man didn’t choose to plough into pedestrians, which would have undoubtedly caused more fatalities.

The fact that the assailant was a Syrian migrant will lead to more criticism for Angela Merkel over her policy of opening Germany’s borders in 2015 to around 2 million “refugees,” many of them from Syria.

The deadlier 2016 truck attack at a Christmas market in Berlin, which killed 12 people and injured 56 others, was carried out by a failed Tunisian asylum seeker.

Last week, a knifeman who had converted to Islam and been radicalized by ISIS propaganda killed 4 people in a terrorist attack on a police station in Paris, France.