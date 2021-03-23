Merkel To Extend & Tighten Lockdown Restrictions In Germany

Lockdown measures are expected to be extended and authorities are set to tighten some covid restrictions in Germany

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Germany’s 16 state governors, who are responsible for imposing and lifting restrictions, are holding a video conference to discuss how to deal with the steady rise in new coronavirus infections, almost three weeks after they had agreed plans which would have paved the way to relax some rules.

Breitbart reports: Since then, infections have increased steadily as the more contagious variant first detected in Britain has become dominant. Most lockdown restrictions are currently set to run through March 28. The chancellery is proposing an extension to April 18th.

Rather than new moves toward a more normal life, one focus now is pressing regional officials to use consistently an “emergency brake” mechanism under which relaxations granted in recent weeks — such as the partial reopening of nonessential shops — are supposed to be reimposed if new weekly infections in an area exceed 100 per 100,000 residents on three consecutive days.

“Unfortunately, we will have to make use of this emergency brake,” Merkel said Friday.