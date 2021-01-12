Merkel Slams Big Tech: ‘Censoring Free Speech Is Problematic’

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has slammed Big Tech companies for banning President Trump, saying that social media giants should not have the power to decide who is allowed to exercise free speech.

Twitter and Facebook banned Trump over the weekend after falsely blaming him for orchestrating the storming of Capitol Hill on Wednesday, despite Trump himself urging protestors to “go home.”

The actions received widespread praise from Decmorats and liberals, although Angela Merkel is now sounding the alarm.

The German leader said the rampant censorship of Trump and his supporters was “problematic” because freedom of opinion is a fundamental right of “elementary significance.”

“This fundamental right can be intervened in, but according to the law and within the framework defined by legislators — not according to a decision by the management of social media platforms,” said a spokesman on behalf of Merkel.

“Seen from this angle, the chancellor considers it problematic that the accounts of the U.S. president have now been permanently blocked,” the statement added.

Summit.news reports: Following speculation that Trump would move to competing social media network Parler, Apple and Google banned it from their app stores and Amazon pulled server hosting, meaning the website is now offline.