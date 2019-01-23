Merkel and Macron Announce European Union Coup As Anti-Globalist Protests Spread Worldwide

Globalist leaders Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel have announced plans to take full control of the European Union by creating the world’s first ‘global army.’

On Tuesday morning the two leaders signed off on the Aachen treaty, the latest Franco-German bid to rule over the entire European continent.

The pair faced fierce protests from hundreds of thousands of citizens, who slammed the pair for ignoring the growing anti-globalist movement sweeping the globe.

Express.co.uk reports: Mrs Merkel said the Franco-German treaty will act at the first step towards a “European army”, in her speech in the coronation room of Aachen town hall.

She added the treaty reinforces the “foundation of cooperation between our countries”.

“Seventy-four years, a single human lifetime, after the end of World War II, what seems self-evident is being called into question again.

“That’s why, first of all, there needs to be a new commitment toward our responsibility within the European Union, a responsibility held by Germany and France.”

Mr Macron hit out at those “spreading lies” about the treaty.

He said: “Those who forget the value of French-German reconciliation are making themselves accomplices of the crimes of the past.

“Those who spread lies are hurting the same people they are pretending to defend by seeking to repeat our history.”

Donald Tusk, the EU Council President, hailed the accord. The bloc’s most senior official said: “Today Europe needs revival of faith in meaning of solidarity and unity.

“Europe needs clear signal from Paris and Berlin that strengthened cooperation in small formats is not an alternative to cooperation of all of Europe.

“That it is for integration, not instead of integration.”

The treaty has been the source of much criticism across the EU because of fears that the Franco-German axis is seeking to strengthen its position at the top of the bloc.

As Mrs Merkel waited to welcome Mr Macron at the Aachen town hall, protesters gathered outside to vent their anger wearing yellow hi-vis vests, a symbol of the grassroots rebellion against the French President.

Alexander Gauland, leader in parliament of the Alternative for Germany, said: “French President Macron cannot maintain order in his own country. The nationwide protests in France are never ending. So it is inappropriate, if this failing president imposes visions on us for the future of Germany.”

He added: “The EU is now deeply divided. A German-French special relationship will alienate us even further from the other Europeans.”

The leader of France’s National Rally, Marine Le Pen, accused Mr Macron of “an act that borders on treason”.

As part of a German effort to secure greater global influence, the treaty sets out a diplomatic pledge to work towards Germany being accepted as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

Germany and France will both remain committed to the EU and NATO defence alliance despite the new Franco-German accord.

The pair are attempting to throw down the gauntlet amid the new international challenges from US President Donald Trump and EU governments in Poland, Italy and Hungary.

It is also an effort to head off eurosceptic parties in the European Parliament vote in May.

Reacting to the signing, Guy Verhofstadt, the liberal EU Parliament leader, said: “Once we fought, now we talk!

“Peace and unity is the foundation of the European Union. Let’s reform Europe, instead of destroying it. A strong Franco-German alliance is crucial to moving Europe forward.”

Claire Demesmay, a political scientist at German research institute DGAP, said: “We’re seeing an existential crisis in terms of European integration, with Brexit and the expected strengthening of nationalists at the next European elections.

“In this context, confirming this belief in Franco-German cooperation has symbolic value.”