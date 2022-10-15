MEP’s Held Press Conference After Pfizer CEO Refused To Testify Before EU Parliament’s Covid Committee

Six MEP’S held a press conference the day after the European Parliaments Covid-19 response hearing, to expose what happened.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been asked but refused to appear before the European Parliaments Covid-19 committee to answer questions and so Janine Small, President of International Developed Markets, was sent in his place.

The six MEPs who decided to hold a press conference were:

Francesca Donato (Italy), Cristian Terhes (Romania), Virginie Jeron (France), Sylvia Limmer (Germany), Ivan Sincic (Croatia) and Christine Anderson (Germany)

Here are just some of their comments:

Albert Bourla’s representative “was unable, incapable or unwilling to answer many of the questions asked by my colleagues,” Cristian Terhes said.

He continued: “What has Pfizer got to hide? …(When we asked) when are they going to fully release these (heavily redacted) contracts the representative of Pfizer, who was sent to replace the CEO of Pfizer, said that they can’t fully disclose these contracts because they have some commercial secrets … …and they have to protect their interests. What about the interests of our people?”

Francesca Donato said “The conduct of Pfizer-Biotech, the biggest pharmaceutical company involved in the covid-19 vaccine production, is deplorable and unacceptable in a democratic framework such as the European Union one,” before adding: “Yesterday … Albert Bourla refused to appear to answer our legitimate questions about his private text messages with the president of EU commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that have already been considered to be irregular … refusal by President von der Leyen to disclose the content of their text messages … the denial by Mr. Bourla to appear in front of the parliament….followed by the reticent behaviour of Mrs Small yesterday casts concerning shadows on the legitimacy of the entire contract award process leaving suspicion of corruption to emerge.”

Sylvia Limmer said “It is a scandal that Mr. Bourla is shirking his duty to speak and answer questions after having made the deal of his life,…..Mrs Small … either pretended to be ignorant or was unwilling to address any of my questions.”

“A mandatory study on safety for pregnant women was quietly discontinued by Pfizer. Preliminary data from v-safe, a program of the US Authority CDC, seems to show a devastating rate of spontaneous abortions in pregnant women. Mrs. Small declined to comment.”

“It is a major disgrace that the Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla, failed to present himself before our committee. And it is an even bigger disgrace that he has no real intention of appearing, ever,” Ivan Sincic said

He continued: “So, I will suggest to the Secretariat that invites our guests … that he should be invited using a text message and not an email next time, perhaps he will appear in that way.”

Christine Anderson said: “Yesterday’s session of the Covid committee showed, yet again, that the EU Parliament is nothing but a gigantic show of democracy illusion to fool the peoples of Europe into thinking their interests were represented in Parliament. It is not”

“Not only do the invited panellists … or Ministers of Health from the member states not answer any of our questions. No, they continue to spread disinformation about the safety and efficacy of mRNA injections. They continue to lie about and downplay, outright deny, the harmful effects of these injections … In short, they continue to demonstrate their utter contempt for the peoples of the EU.”

Anderson also called for a formal committee of inquiry that would “get to the bottom of things and would put an end to their plot of stripping the people of freedom, democracy and the rule of law.”