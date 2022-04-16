Joe Biden offered a handshake to a ghost in front of TV cameras on Thursday, sparking fears about his deteriorating mental health.
Biden was speaking at North Carolina A&T State University. As he concluded his remarks he turned around and offered a handshake to thin air. He then wandered around looking confused, before his handlers rescued him.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
WATCH:
As can be seen in the video above, Biden clearly believed that somebody was right next to him.
After the attempt at a handshake with the invisible being, Biden wandered around the stage for a few seconds looking confused and disorientated.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Mental Health Fears for Biden As He Offers Handshake to a Ghost - April 16, 2022
- Study: Mainstream Media Deliberately Bury Race of Murderers, Unless They’re White - April 16, 2022
- New York Times Op-Ed on Holy Weekend: ‘God Is DEAD’ - April 16, 2022