Mental Health Fears for Biden As He Offers Handshake to a Ghost

Joe Biden offered a handshake to a ghost in front of TV cameras on Thursday, sparking fears about his deteriorating mental health.

Biden was speaking at North Carolina A&T State University. As he concluded his remarks he turned around and offered a handshake to thin air. He then wandered around looking confused, before his handlers rescued him.

WATCH:

After Biden finished his speech, he turned around and tried to shake hands with thin air and then wandered around looking confused pic.twitter.com/ZN00TLdUUo — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 14, 2022

As can be seen in the video above, Biden clearly believed that somebody was right next to him.

After the attempt at a handshake with the invisible being, Biden wandered around the stage for a few seconds looking confused and disorientated.