Mental Health Fears for Biden As He Offers Handshake to a Ghost

Fact checked
April 16, 2022 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Biden shakes hands with a ghost, sparking mental health fears
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Joe Biden offered a handshake to a ghost in front of TV cameras on Thursday, sparking fears about his deteriorating mental health.

Biden was speaking at North Carolina A&T State University. As he concluded his remarks he turned around and offered a handshake to thin air. He then wandered around looking confused, before his handlers rescued him.

WATCH:

As can be seen in the video above, Biden clearly believed that somebody was right next to him.

After the attempt at a handshake with the invisible being, Biden wandered around the stage for a few seconds looking confused and disorientated.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)