Men Who Watch Porn Daily ‘Twice As Likely To Be Bisexual’ – Study

Men who visit porn sites daily are “twice as likely to be bisexual” as those who visit once or twice per week, according to a new study of the porn viewing habits of American men.

According to an xHamster survey of 11,000 porn enthusiasts in the United States, most bisexual website visitors, 27.46 percent, claimed to watch porn at least daily and sometimes several times per day.

23.01 percent claimed to watch once a day, 19.73 percent claimed to watch a few times per week, and 13.09 percent claimed to watch once per week.

In contrast, heterosexual respondents were far less likely to visit porn sites daily, with most straight men viewing porn on average once per week.

“Users who visit adult sites several times a day are more than twice as likely to identify as bisexual as those who visit only once a week,” declared xHamster in a press release.

“There was a direct correlation between the amount of time a person spends watching porn, and whether or not they identified as bisexual. (It doesn’t seem to have an affect on gay identity — that stays in a pretty narrow range.)”

Does porn make you gay?

In a statement, Alex Hawkins, the vice president of xHamster, proclaimed, “Does watching a lot of porn make you gay? No, but it may make you realize you’re not entirely straight.”

“We compared responses from users who watch porn once a week, with users who report watching it several times a day. Porn fans who watched multiple times a day were more than twice as likely to identify as bisexual as porn fans who watched only once a week (27% vs 13%),” he continued, adding, “bisexual and gay people both report greater frequency of viewing of porn, and a lower stigma associated with watching it… But we didn’t see any significant correlation between frequency of viewing, and gay identification.”

According to the survey, female viewers were also less straight than male viewers, with over 38 percent of women claiming to be bisexual, and over 6 percent claiming to be gay.

Just over 20 percent of male viewers claimed to be bisexual, and 3.68 percent gay.