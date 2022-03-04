Melinda Gates Says She Met Jeffrey Epstein Once & Had ‘Nightmares’ About Him

Melinda Gates has blasted her ex-husband Bill Gates over his questionable relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstien.

She says that she met Epstein, who she described as being ‘evil personified and abhorrent’, once and ‘regretted it immediately’

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Melinda also revealed that Bill continued to meet with Epstein, despite her having ‘nightmares’ about him.

The Mail Online reports: In her first interview since her divorce from the billionaire last year, Melinda told CBS Mornings that she insisted on meeting Epstein back in 2011 because she wanted to see ‘who this man was’.

‘I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein. I made that clear to him. I also met Jeffrey Epstein exactly one time. I wanted to see who this man was and I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door.

‘He was abhorrent, evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterwards. That’s why my heart breaks for these young women. That’s how I felt, and I am an older woman. He was awful.’

She told host Gayle King that Bill had to answer the many times he met Epstein, and even suggested that it contributed to the divorce.

‘It was not one thing, it was many things [that led to the divorce]. Any of the questions remaining about what Bill’s relationship with him was… those are for Bill to answer. I made it very clear how I felt about him.’