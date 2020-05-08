Melinda Gates Grades Trump Administration D-Minus For Its Coronavirus Response

Melinda Gates has graded the Trump administration a D-minus for its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The billionaire wife of Bill Gates said more funding for vaccines and testing were needed in the United States.

The Independent reports: The co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which has donated billions of dollars towards public health research, rated Donald Trump and his administration low because they lacked coordination for the national response to Covid-19.

“You know, if we were doing the things that the exemplar countries are doing, like Germany, we would be testing,” Mrs. Gates told Politico.

“We would be testing, first, health care workers and then the most vulnerable, and you’d be doing contact tracing. And we would be able to start thinking about slowly, slowly reopening places in society in safe and healthy ways, but we have a lack of a coordinated effort. That’s just the truth, across the United States.”

In comparison, she thought the state governors were stepping up with ”50 different homegrown state solutions” to handle the novel virus.

Funding towards vaccines and testing was “absolutely” recommended by Mrs Gates as a proactive response. Organisations should also be looking into funding vaccine development, she added.