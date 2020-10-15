Melania Trump Hails Healing Power of Nature For COVID Victory: ‘I Chose a More Natural Route’

First Lady Melania Trump has credited the healing and nurturing properties of nature for her recovery from the coronavirus, after taking what she describes as a “more natural route” of vitamins, nutritious food and healthy living, according to an official White House statement.

Melania Trump also said she kept herself in good spirits by focusing on her family, and said that mental health is an often overlooked yet crucial factor in overall wellbeing.

While her husband, President Donald Trump, took a catalog of pharmaceuticals — including remdesivir, the steriod dexamethasone and Regeneron, an experimental antibody drug — the first lady credited her nutritious diet, positive mental outlook and “fresh air” for helping her to banish the virus.

“I was very fortunate as my diagnosis came with minimal symptoms, though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after,” said the First Lady.

“I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time. I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food.“

Melania didn’t specify what vitamins or foods in particular she relied on, but noted that her symptoms were minimal, including aches, a cough, and fatigue.

“Naturally my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think “what about tomorrow or the next day?”. My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms.“

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump with their teenage son, Barron Trump, who tested positive for the coronavirus but displayed no symptoms.

“I encourage everyone to continue to live the healthiest life they can. A balanced diet, fresh air, and vitamins really are vital to keep our bodies healthy. For your complete well-being, compassion and humility are just as important in keeping our minds strong.”



“For me personally, the most impactful part of my recovery was the opportunity to reflect on many things—family, friendships, my work, and staying true to who you are,” she wrote in the statement, published Wednesday afternoon.