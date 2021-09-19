Megyn Kelly: ‘Don Lemon Is an Elitist Idiot’

Megyn Kelly has said what millions of Americans have been thinking – that CNN’s Don Lemon “is an idiot” for shunning Americans who are hestitant to get vaccinated.

During Friday’s “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Sirius XM with “The Intercept” founder Glenn Greenwald, the pair slammed Lemon for constantly talking down to ordinary Americans.

“So, it’s time to start shaming people Glenn, because our moral arbiters, Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo, know better,” Kelly said.

“Don Lemon thought that that Malaysia airplane was sucked up by a blackhole,” she continued. “Don Lemon thought a woman being allegedly raped by Bill Cosby could’ve stopped it by biting his penis while she was being forced to perform oral sex.”

“Don Lemon’s an idiot,” she continued. “And Don Lemon is in no position to be lecturing anyone when it comes to morals nor is Chris Cuomo.”

Trendingpolitics.com reports: Kelly went on to point out that “Cuomo,” the brother of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, “decided to dismiss all of the accusers against his brother.”

“He [Chris] didn’t give a “shit about anything his brother had” done and is in no position to lecture us,” Megyn said.

“Don Lemon is credibly accused of shoving his hands down, fondling his own balls, and rubbing his hands along the face of a complete stranger in a bar,” she continued. “Witnessed by a bartender, whose independent and not connected to either man. There’s a lawsuit about it right now. Lemon denies it.”

“But I don’t want to hear from Don Lemon on morals, on stupidity, which he’s an expert on,” Kelly said. “I don’t want to hear from him at all. This is a pattern for him. Yes, you’re right. It’s important that we see them say it so we know what they think about half the country.”

During one of his recent shows on CNN, Lemon said “it’s time to start shaming” the “stupid” unvaccinated and “leave them behind.”

“It’s time to start shaming them,” Lemon said to his audience on Wednesday night.

“I think we have to stop coddling people when it comes to this and the vaccine, saying, ‘You can’t shame them. You can’t call them stupid. You can’t call them stupid.’ Yes, they are!” he said.

The CNN host didn’t stop there. He then said that people who don’t get vaccinated are just as “stupid” as those who questioned the 2020 presidential election.

“The people who aided and abetted Trump are stupid because they believed his Big Lie. The people who are not getting vaccines — who are believing the lies on the internet instead of science — it’s time to start shaming them … or leave them behind, because they are keeping the majority of Americans behind,” he said.

WATCH: