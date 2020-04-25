Meghan McCain: The Worse Unemployment Gets Because of Coronavirus, the More Biden ‘Has to Benefit’

On Friday’s broadcaset of “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain boasted that more people losing their jobs due to coronavirus would “benefit” Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign.

While the panel was discussing the pandemic preventing Biden from campaigning, Joy Behar noted, “Well, he does need more exposure. I’ll give him that. I mean, this guy is on every night, bloviating for 2, 3 hours, taking questions, making up stories. Biden could use a little air time, and I think that the media should start giving it to him, starting with us. We should have him here on a regular basis. And as far as a vice presidential pick, I think that somebody who’s going to bring the states that he needs is where that has to go, and somebody who we could see as the next president who will continue to bring stability and calmness and empathy to a country that’s in pain basically. I mean, we are in pain right now. And we need somebody to take care of us, and I think that man is Joe Biden.”

McCain responded, “I think it’s difficult right now because obviously, his huge strength is his retail politics. I have yet to meet anyone who has met and interacted with this man in person and didn’t come away saying, ‘I may disagree with some of his politics, but he’s a really authentic person.’ That is a huge gift and a huge asset to the Biden campaign, and with the coronavirus, he’s unable to do that right now.”

“I do think, you know, he’s talking about announcing his cabinet early, the people he’s going to choose. I think this could be really interesting and provocative because if we all know Joe, and all of us on this show do, I actually think it has the potential to be a really bipartisan cabinet. Again I’m only telling you this as a conjecture of my own beliefs. Nothing I know. That we could see Republicans and Democrats and independents in this cabinet, and I do think to Joy’s point, this country is in a lot of pain, and if there’s one thing that I’m constantly striving for, is for us to be meeting in the middle, celebrating the things that unite us as a country instead of the things that tear us apart,” she continued.

McCain added, “We are in the middle of one of the great crises of my lifetime, and all of our lifetimes. I do think a president who has character and empathy is something that most Americans are longing for, and I think the worse these job numbers get, and the worse the unemployment numbers get, I think the more he has to benefit from this my biggest concern is his inability to campaign right now. There’s nothing we can do about that right now, unless like you pointed out, Joy, is continue to interview him continue to put him on our air as we would any candidate.”