Meghan Markle Refuses to Move to America Until Trump is OUSTED

Meghan Markle wants to relocate to liberal Los Angeles with Harry, but ONLY after President Trump has been ousted from the White House.

According to anonymous sources who spoke to the Daily Mail, the anti-Trump couple have their sights set on Hollywood and are eager to move back once President Trump’s presidency comes to an end.

Pagesix.com reports: “It’s by no means an immediate thing but there is a long-term plan to end up back in the US with a second home in Canada, where they will also spend a great deal of time,” the source said.

But Markle, 38, has said she won’t move back while Trump is president, according to the Mail, citing her friends.

Ahead of the 2016 election, and before she married 35-year-old Harry, the former actress blasted Trump as divisive and misogynist on Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.”

She said at the time that she was considering remaining in Toronto, where she filmed the USA Network’s “Suits,” if Trump won.

During Trump’s state visit to the UK in June, he was asked about Markle’s comments and lashed back that “I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

He later clarified he meant the comments were nasty.

Neither Markle — who was on maternity leave after giving birth to the couple’s son Archie — or Harry made an appearance at the state banquet at Buckingham Palace during the visit. Harry did, however, attend a royal luncheon with Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped a bombshell last week when they announced plans to step back from their jobs as full-time royals, live in North America part-time, and attempt to financially support themselves.

“The couple used the words North America in their statement about where they planned to live deliberately. It doesn’t pin them down to any one place,” the source told the Mail.

Markle grew up in Los Angeles and her mother, Doria Ragland, still lives there.