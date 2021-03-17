Meghan Markle Was ‘OBSESSED’ With Becoming a Princess & Bitched About Kate in 2014 Blog

A newly unearthed 2014 blog written by Meghan Markle reveals she was “obsessed” with becoming a British princess, two years before meeting Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex claimed in a recent interview with Oprah that she had never thought about what it would be like to become a Princess, and dubiously claimed she knew very little about the Royal Family. BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * However, a newly unearthed blog post, which has now been scrubbed from the internet, reveals that Meghan had an unhealthy obsession with the Royals, Princess Diana, and with becoming a Princess one day herself.

In the 2014 blog post, Meghan specifically obsesses over the wedding of her now-husband’s brother and wife, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge William and Kate.

“Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power,’’ wrote Meghan in 2014, while bitching about the “pomp” surrounding Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding three years earlier.

“For those of you unfamiliar with the ‘80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength,” Markle wrote.

“We’re definitely not talking about Cinderella here.”

“Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate,” Markle complained.

Pagesix.com reports: The 39-year-old former actress — who recounted to Winfrey how Middleton allegedly made her cry before her wedding to Harry — also claimed in the explosive TV chat that she basically had no clue about the British royal family before marrying into it.

“I went into it naively because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family, said Markle — who is biracial and who, along with Harry, also claimed one blueblood relayed “concerns” to the prince over how dark their son Archie’s skin would be.

Markle said talk about the royals “wasn’t something that was part of the conversation at home.

“It wasn’t something that we followed,” she said.



Winfrey replied, “But you were certainly aware of the royals.”

Markle replied, “Yeah, of course.’’

But Markle claimed she never did any research or even “looked up [Harry] online” after she met him.

Winfrey asked, “So you didn’t have a conversation with yourself or talking to your friends or thinking about what it’s like to marry a prince, who is Harry — who you had fallen in love with — and what it would to be a part of that family? You didn’t give it a lot of thought?

Markle replied, “No. We thought about what we thought it might be.”

A former longtime friend of Markle’s has said her alleged social-climbing buddy always wanted to be “Princess Diana 2.0,” while royal biographer Andrew Morton has written that the duchess cried watching the funeral of her husband’s mother on TV in 1997.