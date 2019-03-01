Meghan Markle Vows to Raise Royal Baby ‘Gender Fluid’

Meghan Markle has vowed to raise the next royal baby ‘gender fluid’ and insists she ‘won’t impose stereotypes’ on it.

According to a source who spoke to Vanity Fair, Markle told guests at her recent New York baby shower that the baby would be raised in a “fluid” way.

“She was talking openly about it,” the source told the magazine.

“Meghan has been talking to some of her friends about the birth and how she and Harry plan to raise their baby. Her exact word was ‘fluid’.

“She said they plan to raise their child with a fluid approach to gender and they won’t be imposing any stereotypes.”

Thesun.co.uk reports: Meghan, now seven months pregnant, flew from London to the US last week for five nights of shopping and pampering.

She was spotted buying baby clothes at high-end store Bonpoint and enjoying a leisurely lunch in the city on Saturday.

While it is unknown how strictly they will take their ‘gender fluid’ parenting, the royal couple may decide to avoid dressing their firstborn in typical pink or blue clothes associated with boys and girls and are likely to encourage their child to play with a variety of toys including dolls and trucks.

Or, on the other end of the spectrum, they could join a small group of parents who are raising ‘theybies’ — children who aren’t identified as a ‘he’ or ‘she’.

Speaking during Meghan’s baby shower, a friend said: “The trip is a lovely chance to catch up with friends and spend time in a city she loves.”

“This will be the last time a lot of them will see Meg until after the baby is born so it’s nice to share precious moments,” she continued.

“It’s been a relaxing visit. Nothing beats face time with your friends. Meg will be flying home refreshed and relaxed — and with a lot of new baby clothes.”

According to a study in the Journal of Experimental Child Psychology, children enrolled in Sweden’s gender-neutral kindergarten system had access to more opportunities.

The duchess’ friends, including Jessica Mulroney, had organised a special baby shower party at an exclusive New York hotel, The Mark.

She was also spotted with stylist pal Jess, 39, at the French Ladurée cafe in New York’s SoHo district on Saturday, February 16, for macarons and tea in one of the bakery’s private spaces.

A witness said: “They were having a lovely time, laughing and talking with each other.”