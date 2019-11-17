Meghan Markle Invited ‘Fan Girl’ Hillary Clinton For ‘Very Warm, Sweet Meeting’ At Her Windsor Cottage

Meghan Markle secretly invited Hillary Clinton to her Windsor home on Tuesday.

The former first lady, who came over all ‘Motherly’ toward Meghan last week, visited the Duchess of Sussex at Frogmore Cottage, her Windsor home.

“Both women have a lot of admiration for each other and it was a very sweet, warm meeting. They are mutual fan girls” a source told the Mail Online, who report:

Prince Harry and six-month-old Archie were there and Mrs Clinton, 72, even got to have a cuddle of the royal baby and told Meghan about Chelsea’s new baby son, Jasper, her third grand-child.

Meghan, 38, wrote to Mrs Clinton when her husband, Bill, was in the White House when she was just 11 years old to demand her help in getting a ‘sexist’ advertisement for dishwasher soap taken off the screens.

It is not clear whether she ever got a reply but the budding activist did successfully manage to get the voice over that ‘women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans’ replaced with the more palatable ‘people’.

Apparently the letter was discussed between the two women, who were meeting for the first time.’

It is likely that they also discussed Meghan and Harry’s recent television documentary in which she complained about how difficult she had found joining the Royal Family and ‘unfair’ media criticism.



