Meghan Markle: ‘I’m Ready To Forgive Racist Royal Family’

Meghan Markle has announced that she is “ready to forgive” the racist Royal Family in Britain, just five days after the death of Prince Philip.

According to a friend of the ‘woke’ Princess, Meghan did not want to attend Prince Philip’s funeral because she “doesn’t want to be the center of attention”.

The stay-at-home mom says she is willing to put her differences with the Royal Family aside and forgive them for causing her distress during her time living in the UK.

“Meghan said her main concern right now is supporting Harry. She said she left it up to him as to whether or not she would attend the funeral,” the friend told reporters.

“Meghan said it’s during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one. She said this is what Prince Philip would want and that she’s willing to forgive and move forward.”

Following the interview, Queen Elizabeth II made the extraordinary intervention in releasing a public statement effectively suggesting that Meghan was not telling the truth, remarking on the alleged racism that “some recollections may vary” of the events that the Duchess was describing.

Prince William, the second in line to the throne, was blunt in defence of his family, responding to reporters days later during a public event that “we are very much not a racist family.”

Meghan would not name the person who made the alleged remarks; however, Winfrey later told media that she had been informed it was neither the Queen nor Prince Philip.

Despite the friend of Meghan claimed that the Duchess had a “special bond” with Prince Philip and “adored him”, she went ahead with the interview. While the pair made no criticisms towards the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, the airing of their serious allegations would nonetheless have been hurtful to them.

Harry and Meghan came under criticism in the days and weeks following the interview, notably for, as Nigel Farage called it, Harry’s “despicable” public “betrayal” of his family. Most of the British public also thought it was “inappropriate” for the couple to do the tell-all interview, which was aired while Prince Philip was still in hospital, with the majority thinking they should be stripped of their titles.

The day after the announcement of Prince Philip’s passing, Brexit leader Nigel Farage predicted that if Meghan were to return to the UK for the funeral, the British public would not welcome her back.

“It was well known that Philip only had a few weeks to live, and yet… despite all of that, they proceeded to do an interview in which they attacked effectively the older members of the Royal Family. Indeed, [they] did their best to threaten the very institution itself,” Mr Farage said.

Farage added that “when people realise that Meghan and Harry went ahead with that interview, regardless, throwing around unjustified allegations, I have a feeling the public opinion — in terms of Meghan and Harry — it’s going to go down very, very fast”.