Meghan Markle: ‘I Was the Most Trolled Person In The Entire World’

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle has taken time out to lament the “almost unsurvivable” online abuse that she experienced in 2019.

The Duchess of Sussex who is currently based in LosAngele, used a podcast aired late on Saturday to talk about being ‘the most trolled person in the entire world’

The podcast comes a day after a Republican congressman wrote to Britain’s ambassador to the US demanding that Harry and Meghan “no longer attempt to interfere” in the election after Meghan and Harry called on Americans to get out and vote.

Breitbart reports: Appearing alongside her husband Prince Harry on the popular Teenage Therapy podcast, Meghan said she was told that “in 2019, I was the most trolled person in the entire world – male or female”.

“[For] eight months of that, I wasn’t even visible, I was on maternity leave with the baby – but what was able to be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable, it’s so big you can’t even think what that feels like,” she said.

The Royal duo discussed the stigma surrounding the topic of mental health and “how we can all contribute to a healthier world: physically, mentally, emotionally and holistically” with high school students.

The podcast, entitled Teenager Therapy, describes itself online as “five stressed, sleep deprived, yet energetic teens sit down and talk about the struggles that come with being a teenager.”

Meghan later added that she is now “doing really well,” and said: “The past few months have been layered for everyone, we certainly can’t complain, we are fortunate we all have our health, we have rooves over our heads.” Harry added:

The unique part of our work is whatever you’re going through and whatever other people are going through, it’s all relative to that environment that they’re in.

For the majority of people I’ve spoken to in London, or in the UK, have been stuck in high-rise blocks of flats, unable to see any open grass or open green space.

We’ve felt incredibly grateful and fortunate to be able to have outdoor space where our son can walk his first steps. Outdoor space where he can just have enough space to run and move around. It’s a huge blessing.

The Sussexes learned about the podcast – which usually features five students from Loara High School in Anaheim, Orange County – after reading a New York Times profile of the teenagers in July and volunteeered their support.

Its release comes a day after a Republican congressman wrote to Britain’s ambassador to the U.S. to ask that the Sussexes “no longer attempt to interfere” in the U.S. election after Meghan and Harry called on Americans to get out and vote in a video for Time magazine.

They didn’t specifically mention Donald Trump, but in his letter to the British ambassador, Jason Smith, a Republican member of Congress for Missouri, said he believed it was a serious breach of the Royal Family’s policy of political neutrality.

As Breitbart News reported, he requested the British government make sure they “no longer attempt to interfere”, “or be stripped of all titles, styles, and privileges.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Voters Must ‘Reject Hate Speech, Misinformation, Online Negativity’ https://t.co/siGP3YYwAw — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 23, 2020

Meghan and Harry recorded the podcast episode this week from the comfort of their Santa Barbara villa.

According to Hello! magazine, Prince Harry and Meghan led the group in deep breathing exercises ahead of the exchange in order to help sooth nerves of the other participants.