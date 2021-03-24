Meghan for President: Duchess Hires Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Election Campaign Adviser

Meghan Markle has hired Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign adviser, sparking rumors of the duchess’ plans to run for president.

In a slew of new appointments to their Archewell Production and Archewell Audo company, Harry and Meghan hired Genevieve Roth, founder of the agency, Invisible Hand. That same agency worked with Hillary Clinton in 2016 in her failed presidential campaign.

Express.co.uk reports: Commenting on the new addition to the production company, a spokesman for the Sussexes said: “They join a rapidly expanding team that’s deeply dedicated to advancing systemic cultural change and supporting compassionate communities across the world.”

Although Meghan has not publicly revealed a desire to enter politics, she did urge Americans to vote in the election last year.

In the lead up the election, Meghan released a video encouraging US citizens to vote in what she claimed was the most important election “in a lifetime”.

She said in the video: “We’re six weeks out from the election, and today is Voter Registration Day.

“Every four years, we’re told, ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime.’

“But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard.

“Your voice is a reminder that you matter.

“Because you do. And you deserve to be heard.”

Even Democratic strategist Mike Trujillo hinted the Duchess may well be preparing for a run into politics, or at the least a potential Senate bid.

The strategist told The Times: “She’s doing everything that’s appropriate and allowed given her new position but she’s definitely putting her toe in the water.

“And once your toe is in the water your whole foot is in and next thing you know you are knee-deep and then you are fully in.”

He also claimed the Duchess may use the Archewell Foundation to provide an entry into politics and may well replicate how Arnold Schwarzenegger ran for Governor of California.

Mr Trujillo added: “Everything she’s doing is similar to what other folks have done before they run for office.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger, before he ran for governor, had a big after-school foundation that promoted opening after-school clubs, that was called Arnold’s All-Stars.

“He used that as a vehicle to talk about the need for tutoring and after school care. Really easy stuff.

“That’s what introduced him to politics.”

As well as hiring an adviser to the Clinton campaign, the pair also recruited indie film executive to join Archewell studios.

Ben Browning will now become head of content for Archewell Production and Archewell Audio after working on films such as ‘Room’, ‘Arrival’ and most recently, the Oscar-nominated ‘Promising Young Woman’.

Speaking to Forbes, Mr Browning said: “From the moment they shared their vision for Archewell as a global production company that will spotlight diverse voices and share uplifting stories, I knew I wanted to help with this unique opportunity.

“It’s a thrilling company to be starting.”