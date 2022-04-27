Megan Fox Admits Hollywood A-Listers Drink Human Blood In Illuminati Rituals

A stunning video has surfaced in which Megan Fox reveals the true inner workings of Hollywood as she describes the “secret Illuminati blood sacrifice rituals” performed by elite stars.

Meghan describes in detail the gruesome blood ritual celebrities must go through to join the Order of the Illuminati. It is well known that during the Illuminati ritual you are tied up, raped, and tortured by other members.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Speaking to Glamour UK about her relationship with Illuminati puppet Machine Gun Kelly, Fox said:

“It’s just a few drops, but yes we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only,”

“It is used for a reason and it is controlled.”

What is the appeal of demonic rituals in Hollywood pic.twitter.com/4QFomybycE — Kangmin Lee ✞ (@thekangminlee) April 27, 2022

Megan Fox is the latest Hollywood A-lister to speak out about Satanic blood rituals.

In 1999 an anonymous source secretly filmed Angelina Jolie, then aged 23, speaking to two close friends about Illuminati initiation rituals she had recently taken part in while attempting to establish herself in Hollywood.

At times Angelina looks crazed and possessed while describing to her friends the experiences she had with the Illuminati Masonic secret society. She explains that she killed a snake as a sacrifice and was tattooed as part of the initiation ritual. It is well known that many Illuminati members get tattoos as part of the ceremony, as a way of sacrificing more blood to Satan.

It has long been claimed that Hollywood stars and other celebrities need to join the Luciferian secret society in order to establish their career in the cutthroat business and make it to the top, and in the secrets filmed video Angelina can be heard telling her friends that she has encouraged other celebrities to go through the initiation and join the Illuminati.

The tape also reveals that Jolie showed a recording of an Illuminati rituals to one of her friends. Her friend, speaking in halting tones, describes viewing the footage, saying:

“I only saw that film that she [Angelina] bought over that night. People who are, like, darker… It’s great to be able to see everybody’s sexuality, but it’s so weird when you just… I have the most amazing compromising pictures of people.”

The video has now been posted online, with the identity of her two friends redacted for their safety.