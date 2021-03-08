Medical ‘Ethics’ Professor Says Promises Of Freedom Is ‘Powerful Incentive’ To Get The Hesitant Vaccinated

A NYU professor has claimed that promising more freedom from the coronavirus lockdowns is a “powerful incentive” for getting vaccine skeptics to have the COVID-19 jab.

Discussing the preparation of US vaccine passorts during a CNN interview on Sunday, medical ethics professor Arthur Caplan outlined how those, who were still hesitant about having the COVID-19 vaccine, could be pressurized into having the shot.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Caplan told host Fareed Zakaria.”If you promise people more mobility, more ability to get a job, more ability to get travel, that’s a very powerful incentive to actually achieve fuller vaccination”

NYU prof of medical ethics, @ArthurCaplan, on vaccine passports: “If you promise people more mobility, more ability to get a job, more ability to get travel, that’s a very powerful incentive to actually achieve fuller vaccination." pic.twitter.com/iHbXz4UbPd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 7, 2021

Caplan further suggested that Americans would “gain freedom” if a COVID certification system is enacted.

News wars reports: Caplan continued “Vaccine passports do require access; it’s hard to impose anything unless you are pretty sure that somebody can get a vaccine. So I think it’ll be a little while before we see this, let’s say within the U.S.”

“But there are going to be communities and areas of the country where it starts to make sense due to high availability of the vaccine to say, ‘you wanna come back to work in person? Gotta show me a vaccine certificate. You wanna go in a bar, a restaurant? Gotta show me a vaccine certificate,’” he added.

When asked about the dangers of a two tier society, and who can get access to the vaccine, Caplan stated “I think there will be some inequality in the U.S., but hopefully it’ll wash out quickly as the supplies increase very rapidly, I think they’re going to.”

Caplan predicted that “the world won’t wait for vaccine passports” until all countries are ready, and that they will be put into place regardless of whether poorer or less equipped countries can be a part of the system.

Full interview here: