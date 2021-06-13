Media Refuses To Release Description of Black Mass Shooter in Austin To Avoid ‘Perpetuating Stereotypes’

The mainstream media refused to release the description of the at large black male mass shooter involved in Saturday’s mass shooting in Austin because it “could be harmful in perpetuating stereotypes.”
Yes, really.
Informationliberation.com reports: “Police have only released a vague description of the suspected shooter as of Saturday morning,” the Statesman wrote in an editor’s note at the bottom of their article. “The Austin American-Statesman is not including the description as it is too vague at this time to be useful in identifying the shooter and such publication could be harmful in perpetuating stereotypes.”
The Austin Police Department stated that “it is unknown if there is one, or multiple suspects involved” but one suspect was “described as a black male, with dread locks, wearing a black shirt and a skinny build.”
Austin Police reported on Saturday evening that one suspect was arrested and they’re still looking for another but provided no further details.
The story can now be safely thrown down the memory hole.
