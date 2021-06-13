Media Refuses To Release Description of Black Mass Shooter in Austin To Avoid ‘Perpetuating Stereotypes’

The mainstream media refused to release the description of the at large black male mass shooter involved in Saturday’s mass shooting in Austin because it “could be harmful in perpetuating stereotypes.”

Yes, really.

There was a mass shooting overnight in an entertainment district of Austin, Texas. 13 were injured. One suspect, described by police as a slim black male with dreadlocks, escaped the scene. pic.twitter.com/g7nbVlg7uB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 12, 2021

Liberal newspaper Austin @statesman says it refuses to print the description of the mass shooting suspect for ideological reasons. The at-large suspect is described by police as a slim black male with dreadlocks who wore a black shirt. pic.twitter.com/7Ec3GSdQCP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 12, 2021

another short clip from last night pic.twitter.com/Hpnu5e02lj — 🥀_Imposter_🌹 (@Imposter_Edits) June 12, 2021

Here is another clip from the mass shooting late last night in Austin tx. 13 injured and the shooter has not been caught. pic.twitter.com/bBHSwxwiSn — 🥀_Imposter_🌹 (@Imposter_Edits) June 12, 2021

NEW VIDEO: Witness video shows chaos unfolding on Sixth Street after last night’s mass shooting in #Austin.

“It seemed as if everybody around was in a state of disbelief and shock not knowing how to emotionally react or respond to what was happening,” Noah Ramirez tells @KVUE. pic.twitter.com/bMdkOpys3f — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) June 12, 2021

AUSTIN MASS SHOOTING: In this new video, APD officers can be seen carrying a victim away from the scene after the 6th Street shooting that sent at least 13 to the hospital | STORY: https://t.co/rrQcFtdyIh pic.twitter.com/X1fTcxPWUz — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) June 12, 2021

Informationliberation.com reports: “Police have only released a vague description of the suspected shooter as of Saturday morning,” the Statesman wrote in an editor’s note at the bottom of their article. “The Austin American-Statesman is not including the description as it is too vague at this time to be useful in identifying the shooter and such publication could be harmful in perpetuating stereotypes.”

As part of our public safety reporting policy @statesman does not publish vague descriptions of possible suspects.



At this time, information provided by police of a possible shooter falls into this category and could perpetuate stereotypes and put innocent individuals at risk. — Austin Statesman (@statesman) June 12, 2021

The Austin Police Department stated that “it is unknown if there is one, or multiple suspects involved” but one suspect was “described as a black male, with dread locks, wearing a black shirt and a skinny build.”

Austin Police reported on Saturday evening that one suspect was arrested and they’re still looking for another but provided no further details.

🚨 Update on Downtown shooting: One suspect is in custody. A second suspect remains at large.@Austin_Police continues to work on the case and follow up on leads to apprehend the remaining suspect.



Anyone with information should call 9-1-1 or 512-472-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/gU1UiSyzRA — City of Austin (@austintexasgov) June 12, 2021

