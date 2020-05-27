Media Quiet Over CDC Report Confirming Extremely Low Coronavirus Death Toll

In a new report just released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), estimates show that the coronavirus is nowhere near as lethal as earlier models claimed

The mainstream media have so far remained schtum on the good news, prompting some prominent lockdown critics to question why that might be the case.

The news will, no doubt, end up in the thick pile of vital data and information about the virus that is not going to get out to the public.

RT reports: According to the “current best estimate” scenario laid out by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the overall case fatality rate (CFR) is significantly lower than 3.4 percent that World Health Organization claimed early on – the figure used to justify draconian lockdowns across much of the globe. The CDC also currently estimates that 35 percent of all Covid-19 infections may be asymptomatic.

© CDC/screenshot

The revelation should have been major news, but has gone largely unnoticed, Blaze columnist Daniel Horowitz pointed out on Monday.

“We destroyed our entire country and suspended democracy all for a lie, and these people perpetrated the unscientific degree of panic. Will they ever admit the grave consequences of their error?”

“Good question,” wrote Elon Musk, the tech mogul behind Tesla and SpaceX, sharing Horowitz’s opinion piece on Tuesday.

Among the points Horowitz makes in his commentary is that the overall CFR is actually pulled up by all the deaths in US nursing homes, which a number of governors ordered to house Covid-19 patients, thus spreading the infection to the most vulnerable population.

“An astounding 62 percent of all [Covid-19] deaths were in the six states confirmed to have done this, even though they only compose 18 percent of the national population,” he wrote.

Horowitz claims that the actual death rate for the general population of all ages and health conditions outside of nursing homes is closer to “1 in 1,000,” as he blasts both the public policy response to the disease and the media coverage of it.

It is not surprising that Musk has found the essay compelling, as he sheared another article last week blaming fear and groupthink for “unnecessary” global lockdowns, and clashed earlier this month with lockdown-happy authorities in California over the reopening of his Tesla plant in Alameda County.

US President Donald Trump has resisted declaring a nationwide lockdown, letting governors decide what is best for their individual states. Mainstream media coverage of the lockdowns has been remarkably partisan, blasting Republican governors for reopening their states “too soon” or not locking down at all, while praising Democrat governors who imposed harsh lockdowns, while ignoring that they ordered Covid-19 patients into nursing homes and account for the largest number of US fatalities.