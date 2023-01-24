Media Outlets In Australia Report Surge in Fatal Cardiac Arrests

Media outlets in Australia have been reporting on the sudden surge in fatal cardiac deaths that have been occuring over the past few months.

They report that more Australians than ever are dying from fatal heart attacks due to the lingering effects of the Covid pandemic and the impact of the virus on the heart.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

However, and not surprisingly, the media have downplayed any links to the experimental Covid jabs which have recently been blamed for unexpected deaths.

InfoWars reports: Covering the issue over the weekend, 9News Queensland documented the distressing trend, claiming the “pandemic has helped fuel a rise” in the fatal cardiac arrest tally.

The pandemic has helped fuel a rise in the number of fatal cardiac arrests across the country, according to a new report. @AislinKriukelis #9News pic.twitter.com/yEq61hy5Gy — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) January 20, 2023

The Sydney Morning Herald last week also covered the recent heart attack surge, reporting, “More than 10,200 Australians died of ischemic heart disease in the first eight months of 2022 – that is about 17 per cent higher than would be expected in a normal year.”

The Herald‘s report goes on to cite doctors attributing the deaths to an increase in risk factors caused by the pandemic, and cites a recent study in Australia which:

“found hospitalisations from myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (swelling of the membrane surrounding the heart), pulmonary embolism, heart attack and stroke were significantly more frequent after COVID‐19.”

The article mentions as a side note in “rare cases” the Covid vaccines “have been linked” to myocarditis and pericarditis, but then immediately dismisses any possible causation, claiming “the [Australian] Therapeutic Goods Administration says most people get better within a few days.”

Meanwhile, researchers have deemed Australia – which has also seen a recent surge in excess mortality – a test case for the rest of the world, considering over 95% of the population is vaccinated and 70% have been boosted.

We need to talk about Australia.



95% adult vaccinated, 70% boosted. Little natural immunity bc of hard lockdowns in 2020/21.



Now having a HUGE Covid wave that began in January, never let up, and appears headed for new peaks in hospitalizations and deaths.



Full Substack coming. pic.twitter.com/Z1QNtRWAiT — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 16, 2022

A top Australian cardiologist has also urged the government to halt mRNA injections due to their connection to the sharp rise in heart conditions.

“I’ve seen 60-70 patients in my own practice over the past 12 months who have had similar reactions,” Sydney-based cardiologist Dr. Ross Walker told the Daily Mail last November. “I’ve seen other people with chest pain, shortness of breath, heart palpitations.”

“These mRNA vaccines are very pro-inflammatory,” he warned. “It’s very rare to have full-blown myocarditis where the hearts like a big floppy bag not pumping well. But I’ve seen a lot of people get chest pain, shortness of breath, palpitations, and their heart seems okay.”

Others have also noted Australian data shows Covid infection rates appear to correlate with the number of jabs received, while infection rates among unvaccinated people appear to have remained relatively low.