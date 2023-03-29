Media Going Along With The ‘No Known Motive’ Narrative Behind Transgender School Shooting

The police in Nashville have said they are not going to release details of the manifesto left behind by the transgender-identified individual who shot dead 6 people at a Christian school.

And now the media now seem to be settling on the explanation that there is “no known motive” behind the attack.

Audrey Hale, 28, was shot dead by police after killing three children and three adults at The Covenant School, a private Christian school for students aged three to 11.

Summit News reports: With the media initially perplexed as to how to word their reporting of the story given that the culprit is transgender, they now appeared to have closed ranks on the idea that we may never know why Hale did it.

An NBC News report into the “backlash” feared by the transgender community in Tennessee appears to show more concern over people being mean to other transgenders rather than the possibility that other irate transgender activists could mimic Hale by resorting to violence.

“Within 10 minutes of police saying that the suspect was transgender, the hashtag #TransTerrorism trended on Twitter. Around the same time, Republican lawmakers — including Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. — insinuated in social media posts that the shooter’s gender identity played a role in the shooting,” states the report.

Media appears to have settled on the "no known motive" narrative after authorities said the manifesto wouldn't be released. pic.twitter.com/Mbc47S41u8 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 29, 2023

This is particularly odious given that whenever a white male is involved in a mass shooting, the media immediately whips up collective demonization and lets rip on speculation behind any political motives to vilify conservatives and white people in general.

The report states that police have said there is “no known motive” for the shooting, lamenting how “some conservatives have blamed the shooting on the suspect’s gender identity.”

However, in the immediate aftermath of the outrage, authorities revealed that Hale had left a manifesto, which almost certainly described the motive, while also suggesting that it had something to do with her transgender identity.

Following lobbying from LGBT groups, authorities then announced that they wouldn’t be releasing details of the manifesto while the investigation remained open.

Many conservative commentators are now speculating that the manifesto will never be released in order to satiate LGBT groups in the name of preventing a supposed “backlash” against them.

This again runs counter to the normal approach, which is to immediately release the manifesto and any social media history of the shooter if it can be used to smear conservatives via guilt by association.

Authorities are now saying Hale was under a doctor’s care for an “emotional disorder,” which is now likely to become the dominant explanation behind the attack before it is swiftly swept under the rug.