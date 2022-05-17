Media Confirms Biden Is ‘Providing Baby Formula’ To Illegal Aliens At US-Mexico Border

In a bid to defend President Biden, the establishment media have confirmed that the administration is “providing baby formula” to illegal immigrants at the United States-Mexico border.
Meanwhile Americans are having to suffer shortages.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Last week Congresswomen Kat Cammack accused the Biden administration of “sending pallets … of baby formula to the border” to care for border crossers and illegal aliens arriving with babies.
Latest Videos
Bill Gates Orders Adults Over 50 To Get ‘Ongoing’ Covid Boosters ‘Every 6 Months’
Hunter Biden Emails Reveal He Fathered Child With ANOTHER Prostitute, Left Her Addicted to Narcotics
Lindsey Graham Caught on Tape Saying Joe Biden Is ‘Best President’
Trudeau’s Canada Will Pay Poor People To Be Euthanized
Video Footage Shows Demon at Pro-Abortion Protest
Ghislaine Elite Pedophiles | Ghislaine Maxwell Vows to ‘Name & Shame’ Elite Pedophiles
Queen Elizabeth Is ‘Direct Descendant Of Prophet Muhammad’ - Study
President Biden: ‘Trump Supporters Are Domestic Terrorists’
Democrats Forcing Schools To Put ‘Menstrual Products’ in Boys’ Bathrooms
Breitbart reports: At the same time, more than 50 percent of baby formula supply is out of stock in eight states now, including Texas, Arizona, and West Virginia. Low-income American households have been the hardest hit by the shortage.
In an effort to defend the Biden administration, the Washington Post published a report calling Cammack’s concerns “ridiculous faux outrage.” That report, though, confirms that the administration is, in fact, ensuring baby formula is available for border crossers and illegal aliens.
The Post reports:
This is a ridiculous faux outrage. The shortage of baby formula is a serious issue that the administration is seeking to address. But at the same time, the administration cannot be faulted for following the law and providing baby formula to undocumented immigrants. Anyone who suggests this is the result of specific Biden policies, i.e., his “reckless, out-of-touch priorities,” earns Four Pinocchios. [Emphasis added]
Likewise, in a similar defense of the Biden administration, the New York Times similarly confirms that baby formula is plentiful at the border for border crossers and illegal aliens.
“… it is inaccurate to suggest that President Biden is choosing to prioritize the needs of immigrant children over those of American children,” the Times reports:
Providing food — like formula — and water to migrant children detained at the border is required by a lawsuit settlement, and the Trump administration also adhered to that requirement. And it is unlikely that the amount of formula in stock at detention facilities would meaningfully ease the shortage. [Emphasis added]
Politifact concluded that there “contains an element of truth,” referring to the fact that baby formula is being provided to border crossers and illegal aliens at the border but rated Cammack’s claims as “Mostly False.”
America First Legal Founder Stephen Miller, a senior advisor to former President Trump, called the shortage just another part of “Joe Biden’s America.”
“We live in a country where every illegal alien in the world who shows up at our border will be guaranteed baby formula on demand, but American mom and dads cannot feed their own children,” Miller said.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Ending 200 Years Of Neutrality, Sweden Signs Formal Request For NATO Memberhip - May 17, 2022
- Media Confirms Biden Is ‘Providing Baby Formula’ To Illegal Aliens At US-Mexico Border - May 17, 2022
- Warning Of ‘Significant’ Summer Covid Wave in Europe As New Strains Upgraded To ‘Variants Of Concern’ - May 17, 2022
The illegals bring in drugs. They will vote for Catholics. That is the point.