Meat Loaf: Greta Thunberg Has Been Brainwashed Into Thinking Climate Change Is Real

Meat Loaf says that teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg has been “brainwashed’ into thinking the way she does about climate change.

The singer, himself a ‘climate skeptic’ said he ‘feels’ for the 17-year-old, whom he thinks has ‘been forced’ into her beliefs.

NME reports: Thunberg, 17, has become a figurehead for the global environmental movement – inspiring a number of protests, strikes and the continued work of Extinction Rebellion. As a result of her work, she was nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize and was named Time’s Person Of The Year. However, hard rock veteran Meat Loaf has argued that the youngster’s time would be better spent elsewhere.

“I feel for that Greta,” he told the Daily Mail. “She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t. She hasn’t done anything wrong but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.”