Measles Spread By The Vaccinated Government Research Confirms

Despite the fact that only 159 cases of measles in the US have been reported this season, the level of hysteria surrounding the disease continues to rise.

Some people are mistakenly blaming the unvaccinated for this ‘outbreak’, while vaccine advocates are demanding that anti-vaccine voices are banned from public view.

Yet a groundbreaking study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, looked at evidence from the 2011 New York measles outbreak and found that a vaccinated individual can not only become infected with measles, but can spread it to others who are also vaccinated against it

Natural Blaze reports: Facebook is working to ban all informed vaccine content from the site. Lawmakers are proposing a flurry of legislation aimed at severely punishing families that prefer not to vaccinate, even looking to remove vaccine exemptions at the federal level.

Measles is a terrible disease, and no child should have to suffer; and while generations before us survived the disease, we have entered an era where the individual is pressed more and more to conform in every way to the demands of the hive. But is all the hype and panic aimed at the anti-vaccine community really justified? Are unvaccinated kids really the problem?

A government study actually belies this narrative, pointing out that the measles is actually transmitted by the vaccinated. Sayer Ji from Green Med Info discussed this in detail in a 2016 article:

Last year, a groundbreaking study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, whose authorship includes scientists working for the Bureau of Immunization, New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, and the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Atlanta, GA, looked at evidence from the 2011 New York measles outbreak that individuals with prior evidence of measles vaccination and vaccine immunity were both capable of being infected with measles and infecting others with it (secondary transmission).

This finding even aroused the attention of mainstream news reporting, such as this Sciencemag.org article from April 2014 titled “Measles Outbreak Traced to Fully Vaccinated Patient for First Time.”

Titled, “Outbreak of Measles Among Persons With Prior Evidence of Immunity, New York City, 2011,” the groundbreaking study acknowledged that, “Measles may occur in vaccinated individuals, but secondary transmission from such individuals has not been documented.”

In order to find out if measles vaccine compliant individuals are capable of being infected and transmitting the infection to others, they evaluated suspected cases and contacts exposed during a 2011 measles outbreak in NYC. They focused on one patient who had received two doses of measles-containing vaccine and found that,

“Of 88 contacts, four secondary cases were confirmed that had either two doses of measles-containing vaccine or a past positive measles IgG antibody. All cases had laboratory confirmation of measles infection, clinical symptoms consistent with measles, and high avidity IgG antibody characteristic of a secondary immune response.”

Their remarkable conclusion:

“This is the first report of measles transmission from a twice vaccinated individual. The clinical presentation and laboratory data of the index were typical of measles in a naïve individual. Secondary cases had robust anamnestic antibody responses. No tertiary cases occurred despite numerous contacts. This outbreak underscores the need for thorough epidemiologic and laboratory investigation of suspected measles cases regardless of vaccination status.”Did you follow that? A twice-vaccinated individual, from a NYC measles outbreak, was found to have transmitted measles to four of her contacts, two of which themselves had received two doses of MMR vaccine and had prior presumably protective measles IgG antibody results.

This phenomenon — the MMR vaccine compliant infecting other MMR vaccine compliant cases – has been ignored by health agencies and the media. This data corroborates the possibility that, during the Disney measles outbreak the previously vaccinated (any of the 18% known to have become infected) may have become infected or already were shedding measles from a vaccine and transmitted measles to both the vaccinated and the non-vaccinated.” [Source]

Final Thoughts

There seems to be a massive disconnect between the demand to forcefully vaccinate children without their parents’ consent and actually caring about what happens to children. As Matt Agorist of The Free Thought Project recently reported, there are literally thousands of children within the United States who are being used, bought and sold as sex slaves. Do vaccine advocates care?

We are also in the middle of autism epidemic, and already 1 in 37 boys in America is diagnosed with this life-changing condition. And while the vaccine industry will not capitulate and admit any fault whatsoever, vaccines are highly suspect in this major public health crisis. And now the pro-vaxxers want everyone who acknowledges this glaring fact to just shut up and do what they are told.

Article by Alex Pietrowski