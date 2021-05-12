McDonald’s & Uber Going To Help White House Encourage Vaccine- Hesitant Americans

McDonald’s and Uber are helping to encourage ‘vaccine-hesitant’ Americans with messages on coffee cups and free rides to ‘vaccine’ centers.

The burger chain has announced that it is partnering with the White House to promote vaccination information on its coffee cups.

Separately, Joe Biden has announced a new program with Lyft and Uber which will offer free rides to anyone going to a vaccination site to get their jab.

The Guardian reports: Starting in July, US customers will see redesigned McCafé cups and delivery-box seal stickers featuring an upbeat message of “We Can Do This”, a slogan created by the US health department.

McDonald’s also said it will unveil a billboard in New York’s Times Square this month displaying vaccine information.

Xavier Becerra, the health secretary, said in a statement the public-private partnership “will help more people make informed decisions about their health and learn about steps they can take to protect themselves and their communities”.

As part of Biden’s goal to get 70% of the US adult population vaccinated with at least one shot by 4 July, the ride-share giants Uber and Lyft will promote rides to and from tens of thousands of vaccination sites through their apps, the White House said.

“People will be able to simply select a vaccination site near them, follow simple directions to redeem their ride, and then get a ride to take them to and from a nearby vaccination site free of charge.”

The vaccine promotion scheme is expected to start in about two weeks and last until the Fourth of July holiday.