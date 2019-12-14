McConnell: No Chance in Hell POTUS Is Going to Be Removed

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has declared that there is absolutely no chance President Trump will be removed from office over the impeachment sham.

In a rare interview on Fox News’ “Hannity” Thursday night, McConnell reassured Americans that our POTUS is here to stay.

“There’s no chance the President’s going to be removed from office,” McConnell told Hannity.

McConnell also said he expects ALL Republicans and even some Democrats to vote against impeachment.

Saraacarter.com reports: “This is a thoroughly political exercise. It’s not like a courtroom experience, It’s a political exercise. They’ve been trying to do this for three years. They’ve finally screwed up their courage to do it,” McConnell said.

He continued, “It looks to me like it may be backfiring on them particularly in swing districts that the Speaker’s party managed to win in order to get the majority. Most of the nervousness I see on this issue with politicians since it’s a political process is on the Democratic side.”

House Democrats charged the President with abuse of power and obstruction of congress earlier this week. Soon after, the House Judiciary Committee began debating those charges. They were expected to hold an official vote late Thursday after debating the articles for fourteen hours, but the Committee’s Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) delayed that vote.