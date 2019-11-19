McConnell: I’m Confident Dem Impeachment Will NOT Lead to Trump’s Removal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is “confident” that the Democrats’ impeachment of President Trump will not lead to his removal from office.

Speaking to reporters Monday, McConnell said:

“It looks to me like the House is determined to impeach the president. I can’t imagine a scenario under which President Trump would be removed from office with 67 votes in the Senate. So I don’t know how long senators will want to continue the trial, but I’m pretty confident at the end impeachment will not lead to ouster.”