McCabe: Rod Rosenstein Told Me He Would Wear a Wire to Spy on Trump

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was eager to wear a wire to spy on Trump, according to disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

McCabe admitted on “60 Minutes” last week that Rosenstein “offered to wear a wire into the White House” and then took it a step further. According to McCabe, Rosenstein once boasted “I never get searched when I go into the White House. I could easily wear a recording device. They wouldn’t know it was there.”

Ilovemyfreedom.org reports: Here’s where it gets tricky.

CNN reported that Rosenstein denies he ever tried to wear the wire, but conflicting reports, particularly from McCabe suggest he mentioned it at least twice.

McCabe says Rosenstein wasn’t joking, which contradicts the narrative that some claimed Rosenstein was just kidding. McCabe believes Rosenstein was serious and that he brought it up more than once.

The report on KTVZ stated, “He was absolutely serious,” McCabe told Pelley. “And in fact, he brought it up in the next meeting we had. I never actually considered taking him up on the offer. I did discuss it with my general counsel and my leadership team back at the FBI after he brought it up the first time.”

Was he going to wear a wire in attempt to take down President Trump? Did he hope to be the bane of Trump’s existence in hopes that someone would find dirt on the President?

There’s a good chance that people already wore wires in the White House and the fact that nothing has surfaced yet tells us all we need to know.

Numerous people try finding dirt on President Trump but they continue coming up empty.

Comments like this almost got Rosenstein to leave the the department he worked for, but he stayed and kept an eye on Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia.

That investigation laid up a goose egg, wasting everyone’s time for two years as the investigation was pointless.

KTVZ continued, “In response to McCabe’s 60 Minutes interview, a Justice Department spokesperson issued a statement late last week, saying Rosenstein “never authorized any recording that Mr. McCabe references.”

Just because it wasn’t authorized, doesn’t mean Rosenstein didn’t want it to happen.