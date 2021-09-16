Mayor Tells ‘Woke’ School Board To Resign or Be Arrested on Child Porn Charges

The controversy began after parents complained about a book called “642 Things to Write About,” which was forced on students by teachers.
The books asks students to “write a sex scene you wouldn’t show your mom,” as well as ordering them to rewrite “the sex scene from above into one that you’d let your mom read.”
Summit.news reports: Concerned parents at the school board meeting on Monday demanded that cameras be placed in classrooms to keep tabs on what is going on, with one person describing the material as”disgusting,” adding that was facilitating “grooming.”
Superintendent Phil Herman asserted that the material was removed as soon as officials were alerted to it and that “at no time were any of these inappropriate writing prompts assigned as part of the class.”
However, Mayor Craig Shubert demanded severe consequences for those who had potentially exposed minors to such material.
“It has come to my attention that your educators are distributing essentially what is child pornography in the classroom,” Shubert told the board. “I’ve spoken to a judge this evening. She’s already confirmed that. So I’m going to give you a simple choice: You either choose to resign from this board of education or you will be charged.”
All five members have been given until the end of the month to resign, although Ralph Lusher, staff attorney with the Ohio School Boards Association, suggested that they couldn’t be held criminally liable for curriculum material.
Herman apologized for the material and said a full investigation was underway.
The image below of a book depicting graphic homosexual intercourse has also allegedly been used in grade schools.
If this kind of degeneracy is being pushed on your kids, what else are they being taught?
For those who have the resources to homeschool their children, it’s a no brainer at this point.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
