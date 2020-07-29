Mayor Lightfoot Blames Pro-Second Amendment States for Chicago’s Bloodshed

Far-left mayor Lori Lightfoot has declared that the surge in deadly shootings in Chicago is the result of other states that have “virtually no gun control.”

Mayor Lightfoot told CNN’s State of the Union over the weekend that other pro-Second Amendment states are causing bloodshed in Chicago, Illinois.

The Hill published video of Lightfoot delcaring, “Our gun problem is related to the fact that we have too many illegal guns on our streets, 60 percent of which come from states outside of Illinois.”

“We are being inundated with guns from states that have virtually no gun control, no background checks, no ban on assault weapons — that is hurting cities like Chicago,” she added.

Breitbart.com reports: While claiming the federal government is “uniquely qualified” to enact certain gun controls, Mayor Lightfoot failed to mention every state has background checks, as those are a federal requirement.

To put it another way, a person purchasing a gun at retail must undergo a background check whether the purchase is being made in California, Kentucky, Florida, South Dakota, Indiana, Wisconsin, or any other state.

Lightfoot also omitted elaboration on Illinois’ Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) cards, and the failure that system would be experiencing if 60 percent of guns used in crime were coming in and passing hand to hand, with no paper trail, from out of state.

The FOID card system is in place so Illinois law enforcement knows who is allowed to own guns and the card is a prerequisite of possessing a firearm in the state.

Breitbart News reported Obama presented the 60 percent argument in his October 27, 2015, speech to the 122nd annual International Association of Chiefs of Police.

The Indianapolis Star quoted Obama saying: “There are those who criticize any gun safety reforms by pointing to my hometown as an example. The problem with that argument, as the Chicago Police Department will tell you, is that 60 percent of guns recovered in crimes come from out of state. You’ve just got to hop across the border.”