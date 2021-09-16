Mayor Demands School Board Resign Or Face Charges Over ‘Child Pornography’ In Course Material

An Ohio Mayor has demanded that school board members either resign or face charges after it was discovered that material described as “child pornography” was being used as part of the curriculum for high school students.

Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert told the Hudson Board of Education Monday “I’ve spoken to a judge this evening. She’s already confirmed that. So I’m going to give you a simple choice: You either choose to resign from this board of education, or you will be charged.”

The controversy started after parents complained about a book called “642 Things to Write About,” which was handed out to high school students taking a college credit course called Writing in the Liberal Arts II.

Summit News reports: The books asks students to “write a sex scene you wouldn’t show your mom,” as well as giving them the task of “(rewriting) the sex scene from above into one that you’d let your mom read.”

Concerned parents at the school board meeting on Monday demanded that cameras be placed in classrooms to keep tabs on what is going on, with one person describing the material as”disgusting,” adding that was facilitating “grooming.”

Superintendent Phil Herman asserted that the material was removed as soon as officials were alerted to it and that “at no time were any of these inappropriate writing prompts assigned as part of the class.”

However, Mayor Craig Shubert demanded severe consequences for those who had potentially exposed minors to such material.

"I'm going to give you a simple choice: You either choose to resign or you will be charged." pic.twitter.com/guhp0zc0ns — Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) September 14, 2021

“It has come to my attention that your educators are distributing essentially what is child pornography in the classroom,” Shubert told the board. “I’ve spoken to a judge this evening. She’s already confirmed that. So I’m going to give you a simple choice: You either choose to resign from this board of education or you will be charged.”

All five members have been given until the end of the month to resign, although Ralph Lusher, staff attorney with the Ohio School Boards Association, suggested that they couldn’t be held criminally liable for curriculum material.

Herman apologized for the material and said a full investigation was underway.