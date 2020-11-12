Mayor De Blasio’s Daughter Says She’s Glad ‘Biden Was Able To STEAL, No, Uhh, Win’ Election

Chiara de Blasio, BLM activist and daughter of New York City socialist Mayor Bill de Blasio, is making her rounds on the internet yet again, this time following a disturbing street interview where she told reporters how excited she was that Joe Biden was able to “steal” the 2020 Election.

Things only got worse from there.

“For me, it’s really special because now we have the first black, Asian, female President in office, elected,” New York City’s First Daughter told reporters, omitting the word “Vice” from “Vice President” while echoing the thoughts of millions of Americans who believe Kamala Harris will be running the show in a hypothetical Biden-Harris Administration.

“And Joe Biden was able to steal..no..uhh..win..he was able to win the election,” de Blasio then told the reporter.

This is Mayor De Blasio’s daughter in New York…



and I’m the lady in the yellow hat 👒 pic.twitter.com/0iY99PDHBS — Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸 (@theangiestanton) November 10, 2020

NationalFile report: The remarks came as leftists poured on to the streets of New York City to celebrate mainstream media declaring Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election – a declaration that carries no weight as multiple battleground states head for recounts and President Trump readies an army of lawyers and politicos to take reports of massive Democrat-sponsored election fraud to court.

The younger de Blasio’s bizarre TV interview doesn’t mark the first time she has gone viral online thanks to her appearance at a far-left take over New York City’s streets.

Over the summer, she was arrested for her role in a spree of deadly Black Lives Matter riots and her mug shot was posted to the Twitter account of the NYPD union.

How can New York City police officers keep citizens safe from “rioting anarchists” when “the Mayor’s object-throwing daughter is one of them?,” the union pondered in the post which was later censored by Twitter.