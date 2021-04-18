Maxine Waters Tells Rep. Jim Jordan To ‘Shut His Mouth’ As He Demands Answers From Dr Fauci

Rep Jim Jordan (R-OH) got into a heated exchange with White House medical advisor Anthony Fauci on Thursday, as he attempted to get answers to some basic questions about Covid restrictions.

During a House subcommittee hearing Fauci told Jordan he was ‘making the matter personal’ and that he was ‘ranting’. Maxine Walters (D-CA) then ended matters by telling him to ‘shut his mouth’. Waters claimed she intervened to shut Jordan down because he was a ‘bully’.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Summit News reports: Jordan charged Fauci of flip flopping on restrictions such as masks and distancing, and demanded to know exactly when the mitigation measures would be put to bed.

“15 days to slow the spread turned into 1 year of lost liberty,” Jordan urged, adding “What metrics, what measures, what has to happen before Americans get more freedoms back?”

Fauci responded “I don’t look at this as a liberty thing, Congressman Jordan. I look at this as a public health thing.”

Jordan interjected “well that’s obvious”, after having asserted that Americans’ liberties have been “assaulted” during the past year.

“Do you think that the Constitution is suspended during a virus, during a pandemic? It’s certainly not,” Jordan emphasised.

As Fauci spluttered that “this will end when infections are low,” Jordan again declared “Dr Fauci, over the past year Americans’ First Amendment rights have been completely attacked.”

When Fauci failed to give any time frame for the end of restrictions, Jordan asked “give us your best guess then”, to which Fauci responded “I just did”.

“Are we gonna be here two years from now wearing masks?” Jordan asked, to which Fauci arrogantly responded “You’re ranting again.”

“Here’s how it works, Dr. Fauci. I get to ask you the questions,” Jordan fired back, adding “You’re the highest paid official in the United States government, you’ve given us your opinion on baseball, on dating apps, on cruise ships, you told us zero masks, one mask, two masks, now back to one mask, I’m just asking you when is it gonna end?”

“You call it ranting, I call it standing up for the Constitution, which I take an oath to uphold,” Jordan passionately proclaimed.

Watch:

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH): “Are we gonna be here two years from now wearing masks …?”



Dr. Fauci: “You’re ranting again.”



Rep. Jordan: “Here’s how it works, Dr. Fauci. I get to ask you the questions.” pic.twitter.com/7ufdQ65zG8 — The Recount (@therecount) April 15, 2021

Fauci also told Jordan, “You’re making this a personal thing and it isn’t.”

“It’s not a personal thing,” Jordan shot back.

“No, you are,” Fauci whined, adding “That is exactly what you’re doing.”

"You're making this a personal thing, and it isn't … my recommendations are not a personal recommendation. It is based on the CDC guidance … we're not talking about liberties. We're talking about a pandemic that has killed 560,000 Americans" — Fauci to Jim Jordan pic.twitter.com/Q0TzaaGlAG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2021

When Jordan attempted to continue questioning Fauci beyond his allowed time, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters yelled from across the room “You need to respect the chair and shut your mouth.”

Maxine Waters just stuffed Jim Jordan into a locker… pic.twitter.com/2oVOGrtrzJ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 15, 2021

Jordan’s fiery in your face approach is certainly visually effective, but Americans still don’t have any answers from Fauci to basic questions about restrictions. Indeed, as he told CNN, he believes any such questions are part of “crazy conspiracy theory”