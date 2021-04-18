Maxine Waters Tells BLM Protesters To Stay On The Streets & ‘Get More Confrontational’

Maxine Waters has been joining protesters in Minnesota as demonstrations entered their seventh night on Saturday following the death of Daunte Wright.

Encouraging protesters to stay on the street and ignore the nights curfew, the California Representative told the BLM protesters that she will fight for justice on their behalf and urged them to ‘to get more confrontational’….. just one day after protests descended into violence.

Waters said: “I am not happy that we have talked about police reform for so long,” adding “We’re looking for a guilty verdict,’ she added in regards to the Derek Chauvin trial. ‘If we don’t, we cannot go away.”

Mail Online reports: Her comments sparked outrage on Twitter.

‘Of course she’ll get away with saying that while anyone else would’ve been thrown in jail,’ Rick Santella tweeted.

Another user tweeted, ‘Good grief lady, leave get out of here.’

One person also accused Waters of ‘stirring people up again with her calls for violence.’

Waters is planning on staying in town until Monday.

According to CBS Minnesota, officials stated that there was a brief altercation between reporters and proresters as Waters was leaving on Saturday, the first reports of any skirmishes.

The Pioneer Press reports demonstrators gathered Saturday afternoon at the home of Washington County Attorney Pete Orput, responsible for the second-degree manslaughter charges against Kimberly Potter.

The protesters stood outside of Orput’s home before marching through is neighborhood in Stillwater.

Black Lives Matter activist Nekima Levy Armstrong relayed that Orput left his home briefly to engage in a conversation with protesters.