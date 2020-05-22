Flashback: Maxine Waters Slips Up, Admits Obama Has Database with ‘Info About Everything on Every Individual’

This week, the Senate Judiciary Committee issued a list of dozens of names of Obama officials they would like to subpoena, either for documents or testimony, as the Obamagate investigation goes hot.

With the liberal mainstream media in damage control mode, attempting to protect Barack Obama, it’s worth remembering that before the scandal broke, Democrats were on record admitting Obama was operating a “powerful” secret organization the likes of which “no-one has ever seen before“, set up to gather “everything on every individual.”

In a 2013 interview, California Rep. Maxine Waters revealed that Obama possessed a “kind of database that no-one has ever seen before,” with “information about everything, on every individual.”

“The President has put in place an ORGANIZATION with the kind of DATABASE that no one has ever seen before in life,” Rep. Maxine Waters told Roland Martin.

“That’s going to be very, very POWERFUL,” Waters said. “That database will have INFORMATION about EVERYTHING ON EVERY INDIVIDUAL on ways that it’s never been done before and whoever runs for President on the DEMOCRATIC ticket has to deal with that. They’re going to go down with that database and the concerns of those people because they can’t get around it. And he’s been very smart. It’s very POWERFUL what he’s leaving in place.”

Waters confirmed that the database was linked to Organizing For America (now Organizing for Action), the 501(c)4 “community organizing” network that was built on the back of Obama’s presidential campaigns.

In an interview Wednesday with Salem Radio host Hugh Hewitt, Sen.James Lankford (R-OK) discussed the Senate Judiciary Committee’s investigation into “Obamagate” and President Obama’s level of involvement.

“We do know at this point that [Obama] was engaged in it,” Lankford said Wednesday. “He was informed about it, and then what his instructions were to his team and what he was kind of giving a wink and a nod to Comey to be able to carry out is unknown at this point. We do know that Comey in the earliest days of the Trump administration was discussing some way to be able to entrap the President.”

“That is going to be something we’re going to dig into, and Judiciary Committee will actually take the lead on that.”